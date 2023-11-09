Bowlero Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bowlero in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.29. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 123.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Bowlero by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

