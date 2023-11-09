Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $205.82 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

