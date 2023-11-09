Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

USB opened at $34.51 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.