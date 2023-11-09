Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 182,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

