Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,322 shares of company stock worth $9,288,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Toast Profile

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

