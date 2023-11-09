Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $6.83 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $157.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

