Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

