Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.21.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

