Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 22,754 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $124.79 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.