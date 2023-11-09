Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 26 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $410.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

