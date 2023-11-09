Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 24,828 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in M&T Bank by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MTB opened at $119.34 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

