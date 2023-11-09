Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $8.22. Braskem shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 777,731 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Braskem by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braskem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

