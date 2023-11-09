BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $7.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCC

BRC Trading Up 5.6 %

BRCC opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $655.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BRC by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BRC by 26.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 472,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BRC by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.