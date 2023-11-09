Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

CLF stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after buying an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

