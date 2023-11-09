Brokers Issue Forecasts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 48.86% and a negative net margin of 25.25%.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ GP opened at $3.20 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 31.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 38.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 121.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

