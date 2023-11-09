Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.58. Approximately 7,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 28,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

Brompton Split Banc Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$155.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.