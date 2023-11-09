Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

