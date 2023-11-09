BTCS (BTCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect BTCS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTCS Price Performance

BTCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 100,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,634. BTCS has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

