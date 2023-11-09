Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after buying an additional 104,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,843,000 after buying an additional 273,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.8 %

BG stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.44.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

