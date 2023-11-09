Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 19596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadre news, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,410.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $961,461. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadre by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cadre by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

