Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.