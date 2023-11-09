Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 10.0% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 68,829 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 695.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 658,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

