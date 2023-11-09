Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 1,097 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $8.62 on Thursday, hitting $949.05. The stock had a trading volume of 72,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,468. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $890.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $831.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $518.26 and a 52-week high of $957.69.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

