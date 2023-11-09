Candriam S.C.A. Buys 100,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 1.27% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $549,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,782,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. Capital One Financial started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

PTGX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 22,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

