Candriam S.C.A. Buys 109,498 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $31,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. 140,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,337. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

