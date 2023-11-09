Candriam S.C.A. Buys 5,067 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,447.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,045.52. 7,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,707. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,082.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,236.27. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

