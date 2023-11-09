Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $33,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 29.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 504,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.86. 524,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,178. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $158.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

