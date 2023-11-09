Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283,176 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

