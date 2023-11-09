Candriam S.C.A. Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,642. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

