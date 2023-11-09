Candriam S.C.A. Has $21.50 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,069.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,736 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 20,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,744. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

