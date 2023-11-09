Candriam S.C.A. Has $27.56 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,336 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.81. 46,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,318. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.