Candriam S.C.A. Has $34.82 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 70,830 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.56. 811,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

