Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,360 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.34% of Vipshop worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 395,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,729. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

