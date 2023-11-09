Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 38,180 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.54% of Guardant Health worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,185. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

