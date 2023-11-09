Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,847 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 557.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $65.40. 1,762,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $202.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
