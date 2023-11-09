Candriam S.C.A. Sells 23,996 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 2.44% of Keros Therapeutics worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. 6,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,939. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $933.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Bank of America began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.