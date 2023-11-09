Candriam S.C.A. Sells 40,490 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,490 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

UPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.92. 255,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

