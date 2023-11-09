Candriam S.C.A. Sells 66,229 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,229 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.77% of Ameresco worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 over the last ninety days. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 66,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,450. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

