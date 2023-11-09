Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,651 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $22,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

