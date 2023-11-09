Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.62.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday.

CS stock opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

