Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $333.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,739. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,739. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $182,466.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,310 shares in the company, valued at $634,076.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,173. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

