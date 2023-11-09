CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,977 shares during the period. CareDx comprises about 3.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 3.83% of CareDx worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $26,752.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $51,345. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Trading Up 20.7 %

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,160. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

