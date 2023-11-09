CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Raised by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. CarGurus accounts for 2.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of CarGurus worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 611,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,782. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.97 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 21.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.