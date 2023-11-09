Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.39. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 166,837 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 350,184 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 58,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 273,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

