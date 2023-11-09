Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0 %

CAT stock opened at $234.83 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.68.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

