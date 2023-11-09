cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 13,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 41,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of cbdMD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get cbdMD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on cbdMD

cbdMD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 79.23% and a negative net margin of 81.40%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

cbdMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.