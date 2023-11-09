CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $10.83. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 3,431,135 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.