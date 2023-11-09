CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $16,216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 773,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDW stock opened at $209.28 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
