CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $16,216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 773,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $209.28 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.