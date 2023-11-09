Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Centric Health alerts:

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$94.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.23 million.

Centric Health Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.