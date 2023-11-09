Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 121.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CERT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

